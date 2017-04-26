Police investigate two shootings in Richmond that may be related

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police responded to the 2900 block of Decatur Street just before 5 pm on Wednesday in reference to a man shot.
Once on the scene at Decatur Street, police received a second call for a shooting in the 4600 block of Southwood Pkwy. That call was for a woman shot in her vehicle. She was out of her vehicle when units arrived.
Both were taken to VCU Medical Center where the man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the woman has life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for a burgundy colored jeep SUV.
The shootings do appear to be related.
These shootings are still being investigated.
