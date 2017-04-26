Hanover deputies investigate multiple reported thefts from vehicles

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of reported thefts from vehicles from the past few nights.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Windsor Shade Drive, in the Kings Charter Subdivision in Mechanicsville for two reports of larcenies from vehicles. One vehicle was left unlocked and the other had forced entry through a broken window. These incidents occurred in the overnight hours from Monday into Tuesday.

Deputies then responded to the 9200 block of Falcon Drive in the Kingswood Court Subdivision for the report of two additional larcenies from unlocked vehicles. These incidents also occurred in the overnight hours from Monday to Tuesday.

Finally, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Ravensworth Court, 10000 block of Atlee Ridge Road, and 9300 block of Guenevere Place, all in the Atlee Ridge Subdivision, for multiple larcenies from unlocked vehicles. Multiple vehicles had been entered overnight and property was stolen.

Investigators continue to process evidence and are seeking suspects in these cases.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office requests that any citizen that lives in the area where these crimes were committed and has an exterior security camera, to please check their footage and contact the Sheriff’s Office if anything suspicious is noticed. Also, the Sheriff’s Office would ask any citizens who had their vehicles entered and have not reported the incident to law enforcement, to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.