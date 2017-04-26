Petersburg stands against sexual violence

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and on Wednesday people in Petersburg took a stand against sexual violence.

Organizations made a fashion statement by wearing jeans for ‘Denim Day’ to help save lives.

“Denim Day started because it was a young girl who was on a driving lesson with an older married man and he sexually assaulted her,” explained Jane Clayborne, Director of Community Relations for the James House. “He was convicted, but the Supreme Court in Italy overturned the conviction because she was wearing jeans. The judge said because jeans are tight, she must have helped take the jeans off and therefore it was not sexual assault.”

City workers, credit unions, colleges, and state departments were all decked out in jeans Wednesday after donating over $6,000 to the James House.

The James House in Petersburg helps 1600 victims of sexual violence each year.

“We just want people to be aware that it is happening in our communities and we all have a role to play in stopping it and addressing the issue,” Clayborne said. “We try to do activities in all of our service areas, which includes Petersburg, to help people understand what sexual assault is and how they can receive services. We want to teach them how they can best support a friend or intervene as a bystander.”

For more information on the James House click here.

