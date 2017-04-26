‘Nothing is going to be the same:’ Friends remember Cumberland sisters killed in crash

Related Coverage Cumberland County sisters killed after vehicle plunges into river

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — We are learning more details about the two sisters killed in a crash in Cumberland County Wednesday morning.

The two sisters, 16-year-old Michaela Woodson and 14-year-old Tyauna Woodson, were on their way to school when their car went off the road and into the river.

The Willis River was unusually high after recent rain.

Friends tell 8News the sisters were known for their bubbly personalities, always there to make you smile.

They said even though the two fought, like sisters sometimes do, the two were inseparable.

“They were best friends they went everywhere together,” said friend Jordan Finch. “I mean where you saw Chunky (Tyauna’s childhood nickname) you saw Michaela.”

Friends said they noticed the void at Cumberland High School instantly. Michaela was a sophomore, Tyauna was a freshman.

“Everybody was worried, as a community we were all stressing it,” Finch said. “We were all in the office as a gathering as a group like family.”

Both played on the J.V. Softball team and Michaela was a cheerleader.

“From softball practice, to home, to everywhere, they were together,” Finch said.

Friends said going school on Thursday will be tough.

“It’s going to be hard,” Finch said. “School’s never going to be the same without them. Nothing is going to be the same without them.”

Now, they are all learning to adapt to a world without their best friends.

“I was on my phone earlier just waiting for a text message from her, waiting for her to walk to class with me, waiting for her to ask if I’m coming over this afternoon,” Finch said. “It’s going to be hard.”

The school system said they will have counselors on hand to help students.

The family has not released any information about a vigil or funerals.

