Local Special Olympics athletes compete in Little Feet Meet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes competed in the 7th annual Little Feet Meet Wednesday.

Chesterfield count students in prekindergarten through fifth grade participated in track and field events including running, long jump and throwing.

The meet was held at James River High School and was designed to encourage inclusiveness.

“We’re looking to provide lifelong activities for our students with intellectual disabilities, and our second component is we’re looking to have inclusive practices in schools involving our students with intellectual disabilities,” Anne Tierney, Instructional Specialist for Health and P.E., said.

School officials say the program is also a great way to promote physical activity.

