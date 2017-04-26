Join 8News for Weather Day at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Wednesday is 8News Weather Day at the Diamond.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels have also invited all the schools in our area to attend the game for Education Day.
Before the game starts, the 8News Weather Team will be doing interactive weather experiments.
The Richmond Flying Squirrel will be playing against the Bowie Baysox. The game begins at 10:35 a.m. and gates open at 9:30 a.m. You can buy game day and season tickets online.
Take a selfie and use the hashtag #GMRVA. Matt Dinardo and Katie Dupree will show them over the next few days on Good Morning Richmond.
