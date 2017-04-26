Join 8News for Weather Day at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Wednesday is 8News Weather Day at the Diamond.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels have also invited all the schools in our area to attend the game for Education Day.

Before the game starts, the 8News Weather Team will be doing interactive weather experiments.

The Richmond Flying Squirrel will be playing against the Bowie Baysox. The game begins at 10:35 a.m. and gates open at 9:30 a.m. You can buy game day and season tickets online.

Take a selfie and use the hashtag #GMRVA. Matt Dinardo and Katie Dupree will show them over the next few days on Good Morning Richmond.

It's @8News Weather Day at the Diamond. @Katie8NewsWx and I are live all morning with more on Education Day. Game starts at 10:35am. pic.twitter.com/8JIgE9GCX2 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) April 26, 2017

It maybe drizzly at the Diamond now, but it won't be when the game starts for education day! @Roxie8News and I are live #GMRVA @GoSquirrels pic.twitter.com/yrMX88gtn1 — Katie Dupree (@Katie8NewsWx) April 26, 2017

It's @8NEWS Weather Day @ the Diamond. Misty this AM but it will clear for the @GoSquirrels game. @Katie8NewsWx is live in moments #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/OThy136jWt — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) April 26, 2017

Parney @tweetparney has his fancy pants on! Watch him talk about Education Day coming up in just minutes! @Roxie8News #GMRVA #8News pic.twitter.com/ZawpQYPVhH — Katie Dupree (@Katie8NewsWx) April 26, 2017

