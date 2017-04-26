Huguenot High School’s JROTC PELT program is Positively Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Huguenot High School JROTC Physical Education Leadership Training Program won the title of ‘Special Olympics 2017 Unified Champions School Most Valuable School Award.

A plaque was presented to the JROTC staff at the Global Youth Service Day breakfast on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Richmond Downtown last Saturday.

This was the PELT program’s very first year. A statement posted on the Richmond Public Schools Facebook page says,

This is the very first year for the PELT program and our cadets did a fantastic job in their volunteer efforts and represented Huguenot HS to the fullest. Way to go PELT Team!!!! Shout-out to Mrs. Shea Collins for introducing this program to JROTC!!!!

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.