Former Henrico teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former teacher with Henrico County Public Schools has been charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to Henrico Police, 28-year-old Benjamin Clark Brittain of Greensboro, North Carolina used a communication system to facilitate certain offenses from a minor. Police say they received a report from the juvenile victim who stated she had received inappropriate communications from Brittain.

A spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools told 8News Brittain was a psychology and social studies teacher at Deep Run High School. He was employed with the school system from August 2013 through June 2016.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

