Former Dinwiddie deputy charged with child sex abuse granted bond

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Dinwiddie County Circuit Court judge granted bond for Hector Jimenez Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Hector David Jimenez allegedly asked a 13-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in 2015. Authorities say Jimenez was dating her mother and used his position in law enforcement to intimidate the victim.

Jimenez, 46, was not employed with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the alleged crimes, according to Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Baskerville, but was working in law enforcement for another jurisdiction.

Baskerville told 8News that the victim’s family was hesitant to come forward because the suspect was a law enforcement officer, but made it clear that her office wants the entire community to know that regardless where someone works, they will be prosecuted if they break law.

Jimenez, who faces up to 30 years in prison, is charged with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was indicted on Tuesday and fired from the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

His next court hearing is on May 15th.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

