Fire destroys film set in Powhatan County

POWHATAN (WRIC) – No one was hurt when a part of a film set in Powhatan County went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

According to the Powhatan County fire chief, the fire on the set of the AMC television series “Turn: Washington’s Spies” is under investigation. Crews battles the fire before dawn Wednesday morning.

The set is located on Department of Corrections property.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. Stay with 8News for updates.

