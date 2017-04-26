Drug Take Back Day events across Central Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and law enforcement agencies around the Metro Richmond Area will accept unused or expired medications for proper disposal before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested.

There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible.

“Far too often, unused prescription drugs that are left around the house fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them, or even accidentally ingest them like a small child or grandchild,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “I encourage all Virginians to take advantage of Saturday’s collection locations across the Commonwealth so these drugs don’t end up on our streets.”

Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They include:

Henrico Police Training Center on E. Parham Road

Virginia State Police Division 1 Headquarters on Brook Road

West Creek Emergency Center on Tuckahoe Creek Parkway in Goochland

Ashland Police Department visitor parking lot on England Street

Mechanicsville Convenience Center on Verdi Lane in Hanover

Pickwick Shopping Center on Pickwick Avenue in Colonial Heights

Ettrick Elementary School on Chesterfield Avenue in Chesterfield

Eastside Enhancement Center on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie

Kenner Army Health Clinic on 24th Street at Ft. Lee

New Kent Sheriff’s Office on Courthouse Circle

Prince George County Police Department side parking lot on Courthouse Road

Hopewell Police Department parking lot on N. Main Street

Food Lion Shopping Center on Richmond-Tappahannock Highway in King William County

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.