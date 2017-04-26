Disabled veteran says Jackson Hewitt employee stole tax return

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman and disabled veteran claims part of her tax return was stolen by a Jackson Hewitt employee.

“I thought my taxes would be done professionally,” L’Tonya Martin told 8News. “I just thought they would do the right thing.”

Last month, Martin says she went to get her taxes filed at a Jackson Hewitt office located inside the Walmart off of Iron Bridge Road.

Martin says she was upfront with the person filing her taxes and told them she had a mental disability and would need help. Martin says that employee told her she wouldn’t be receiving a federal tax return.

Martin says she received paperwork in the mail saying that after processing fees she would be getting $150, but became suspicious after getting a letter from the state asking if she had filed her tax return.

“That’s when I went back up there and inquired about it,” Martin said.

She says another employee looked up her file and told her she had in fact received a state and federal refund totaling $1,398 and that part of the return had been issued on an American Express Serve Card, a card Martin says she never received.

“She lied to me,” Martin said. “She just completely lied to me.”

Martin has filed a police report, and Chesterfield County Police say they are investigating. Meanwhile, Martin, an Army veteran, says she believes she was targeted because of her disability.

“It makes me feel really, really upset because I shouldn’t be taken advantage of,” she said. “I served my country and I served my country well, and really, that’s what you’re going to do with that information? You’re going to take advantage of me?”

As for the company and that employee, Martin says she’s still waiting.

“Jackson Hewitt hasn’t said anything to me as of yet,” said Martin.

We reached out to Jackson Hewitt and received the following statement:

“Protecting customer information is a top priority and we take that responsibility very seriously. We are looking into this situation.”

Martin says there’s one reason she decided to speak out.

“People shouldn’t take advantage of people because they’re disabled,” she said. “This shouldn’t happen.”

At this point, Martin said she just wants what’s owed to her. The state does provide tips on how taxpayers can protect themselves. Click here to view those tips.

