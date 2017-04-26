Bodies of 2 Cumberland County sisters found in vehicle submerged in river

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The bodies of two young teenage sisters were pulled from a vehicle that was found submerged in the Willis River in Cumberland County Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Virginia State Police say a 2002 Mercedez Benz S-500 was traveling along Bonbrook Road ran off the road into the river. Officials say the river is swollen due to recent heavy rains and that the vehicle was quickly swept under the water.

The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team responded and located the submerged vehicle with two bodies inside shortly before 2 p.m. The victims have been identified as 16-year-old Michaela Woodson and 14-year-old Tyauna Woodson.

According to Cumberland County Public Schools, the two girls were students within the school system.

Cumberland County Public Schools extends condolences to the family of Michaela and Tyauna Woodson. These two beautiful young ladies were a big part of the Cumberland County Public Schools family as they excelled in academics and participated in extracurricular activities such as softball and cheerleading. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Grief counselors were available at school today and will be available for the remainder of the week.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

