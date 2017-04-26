8 Questions with Juan Conde: Brandon Walton

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to another installment of 8 Questions with Juan Conde, where we will find out what makes people in our great community tick. Juan asks his guests to answer just eight questions about their business, their life, and their time here in Richmond.

In this week’s episode, Juan talks to Chef Brandon Walton about the other side of Richmond’s food scene, one that gets a lot less press.

With the Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton, Walton is tackling the problem of food deserts. His 8-week summer program called “Jr. Iron Chef RVA” teaches local kids about the rudiments of cooking and using healthy ingredients. Find out when the kids hit “Kitchen Stadium” and how to get involved yourself.

If Juan also delves into someone running off to join the circus (Walton literally answered a Craigslist ad and boarded the Ringling Brothers train) don’t be surprised!

