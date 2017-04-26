2 bodies found in vehicle submerged in Cumberland County river

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two bodies were pulled from a vehicle that was found submerged in the Willis River in Cumberland County Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Virginia State Police say a vehicle was traveling along Bonbrook Road ran off the road into the river. Officials say the river is swollen due to recent heavy rains and that the vehicle was quickly swept under the water.

The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team responded and located the submerged vehicle with two bodies inside shortly before 2 p.m.

Crews are still working to pull the vehicle from the river and have not released the names of the victims.

The crash remains under investigation.

