Woodville Elementary without power due to tree down on power line

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Woodville Elementary School is currently without power due to a tree down on a power line in the area.

Dominion is currently on the scene fixing the issue. Power is expected to be returned within the hour.

Due to the amount of sunlight coming through windows, classes and activities have remained normal throughout the morning.

An alert was sent to parents to make them aware of the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.