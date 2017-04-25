State Police investigating accident on I-95 south near I-64 interchange

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating an accident that took place late Monday night on I-95 south at the Tech Center in Richmond.

State Police tell 8News the accident happened around 11 p.m. and it involved a tractor-trailer and another car.

It took crews roughly an hour to clear the scene. There’s still no word if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

