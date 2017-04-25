Six golden retriever puppies stolen from Elizabeth City

LIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is searching for six stolen golden retriever puppies.

Elizabeth City police said on Facebook that the puppies were stolen from the Parsonage Street area between the night of Friday, April 21 and the early morning hours of Saturday, April 22.

If you know anything about this theft, call Investigator Jason Parker at 252-339-1311 or call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

