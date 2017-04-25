Sen. Tim Kaine to speak at VCU spring commencement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Tim Kaine will be the featured speaker at Virginia Commonwealth University’s spring commencement ceremony in May.

VCU made the announcement on Tuesday.

Kaine has a long history in Richmond and Virginia politics, dating back to 1994 when he was first elected to Richmond City Council in the city’s 2nd district. In 1998, he was elected mayor by his peers on City Council, a position he held until 2002 when he was elected lieutenant governor of Virginia. While lieutenant governor, he served alongside current Senator Mark Warner who was then governor.

He then was elected governor of Virginia himself in the 2005 gubernatorial election, a position he held until 2010.

Since 2012, Kaine has served as Virginia’s representative, alongside Warner, in the United States Senate. He was also selected as the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president in the 2016 presidential election.

VCU will hold spring commencement on May 13 at 10 a.m. at the Richmond Coliseum.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.