Richmond residents can recycle car seats at Target

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In celebration of Earth month, Target stores nationwide and across Central Virginia are collecting car seats.

It’s all to help residents reduce household clutter without sending waste to landfills.

All car seats collected through this program will be recycled through TerraCycle so that each component will see a second life.

You can donate your car seats to the following local Target locations:

11290 W Broad St Glen Allen VA 23060

12197 Sunset Hills Rd Reston VA 20190

721 Southpark Blvd Colonial Heights VA 23834

2530 Weir Rd Chester VA 23831

10100 Brook Rd Glen Allen VA 23059

11301 Midlothian Tpke Richmond VA 232354601 Commonwealth Centre Pkwy Midlothian VA 23112

1090 Stafford Market Pl Stafford VA 22556

7235 Bell Creek Rd Mechanicsville VA 23111

4521 S Laburnum Ave Richmond VA 23231

7107 Forest Hill Ave Richmond VA 23225

9001 Staples Mill Rd Henrico VA 23228

201 Perimeter Dr. Midlothian VA 23113

