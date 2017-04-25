Richmond officials come to the rescue of baby ducks, geese

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities came to the rescue of several baby ducks and geese this week after the young birds got stuck in the lock in Great Shiplock Park.

Adult ducks and geese can fly in and out, but once the babies fall in, they are stuck. The babies then panic and tire themselves to the point of no return.

The DPU crew used a large mesh net to give the babies a chance to rest and climb out to freedom.

