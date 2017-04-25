Redskins’ new head scout lays out draft philosophy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss?

Scott Campbell is the Washington Redskins’ Director of College Scouting, and the man likely to have the most input into whom the Redskins pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The team parted ways with the man who hired Campbell, Scot McCloughan, earlier this offseason. But just as McCloughan favored building through free agency and grabbing the best player available regardless of position at Draft time, so Campbell also believes that is the best strategy.

“We’re going to take the best player available,” Campbell said Monday, “and if that serves your needs, that’s a bonus.”

Under McCloughan, the Redskins drafted Iowa offensive tackle Brandon Scherff fifth overall in 2015. Considered a reach by many, Scherff has been a solid starter at right guard for the Redskins. Many still criticize the fact that first round pick was used for a position usually filled in free agency.

In 2016, the Redskins drafted TCU wide receiver Josh Doctson. Achilles tendon and ankle injuries have prevented Doctson from having any impact for the Redskins, but even before his injury many questioned why McCloughan would want a wide receiver with the likes of Pierre Garcon, Desean Jackson, and Jamison Crowder on the roster. Of those three, now only Crowder remains, and Doctson will be a shrewd pick if he is able to take the field and deliver on his potential.

McCloughan is also responsible for the picks beyond the first round, but those first two reflect the philosophy that he and Campbell share: McCloughan picked Scherff and Doctson regardless of the Redskins’ need (or lack thereof) at their position. Campbell appears likely to do the same, within reason.

“If there’s a left tackle is sitting there, that’s really not a big need for us,” Campbell said. All-pro Trent Williams currently occupies that position for Washington.

The 2017 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Philadelphia. The Redskins pick 17th in the first round, one pick behind the Baltimore Ravens.