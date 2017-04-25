Prince William County police investigate fatal crash

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a sedan.

Police said the crash occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Balls Ford Road in Manassas.

The man driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the deceased driver will also be released once a next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story.

