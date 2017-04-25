Suspect sought in string of Fan District burglaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help identifying a man who they believe is linked to several burglaries in the city’s Fan District.

Police say the individual is suspected of committing five burglaries in the Fan and West Broad Street area dating back to early January 1.

These incidents include:

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 in the 2600 block of West Cary Street. Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 in the 300 block of North Robinson Street. Between 10:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10 and 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the 400 block of Strawberry Street. Between 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 in the 300 block of Libbie Avenue. Between 4:45 and 5:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the 2000 block of West Broad Street.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion and a stocky build. He is bald, has a dark beard, is approximately 30 to 50 years old, and 5’9” to 5’11 tall. In surveillance videos, he is seen wearing dark clothing consisting of a knit cap, T-shirt, jacket, gloves and blue jeans. He typically forces entry into restaurants and takes money from cash registers in the Fan district between 3 to 5 a.m.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Alexandra Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

