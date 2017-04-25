Police seek suspect in Carytown Petco robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a commercial robbery that occurred in Carytown Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a man entered the Petco store located at 10 N. Nansemond Street, near the intersection with Ellwood Avenue, shortly after 1:30 p.m. and handed the cashier a note demanding money. No weapon was displayed.

Police said the suspect then fled, entered a vehicle and drove off eastbound on Floyd Avenue. Witnesses described the vehicle — pictured below — as a green, late model Honda van with an inactive license plate.

The suspect is described as a roughly six feet tall, 25-30-year-old white male who was wearing a camouflage hat, dark-colored jacket and jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Property Crimes Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers contacts are anonymous.

