Police: Man walks into VCU Medical Center after being shot twice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight.

According to police, the shooting occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the area of the Idlewood and Grayland Avenues.

Police tell 8News the man was shot twice in the back. He then walked into VCU Medical a short time later with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

