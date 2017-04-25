Parents react to TB case found at Henrico County high school

Related Coverage Nearly 200 Henrico County students possibly exposed to tuberculosis

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some parents in Henrico County are on edge after a letter was sent home Monday informing them of an active case of tuberculosis at Douglas Freeman High School.

The airborne communicable disease spreads when people cough or sneeze. It affects the respiratory system, which has some parents like I-Nubia Reid concerned.

“Because it’s like respiratory, that’s pretty serious for me because my children are pretty prone to wheezing because of allergies and stuff,” she told 8News.

Symptoms of infection can include a chronic cough, weight loss, night sweats, decreased appetite and fatigue.

According to the Henrico Health Department, a vaccine for TB is not offered here in the United States because the infection is rare and TB rates have dropped dramatically since the 1980’s.

“I would say that it’s not surprising because I am an unvaccinated parent, like my son’s not vaccinated,” said Cassie Cox, who told 8News she isn’t overly concerned. “It just causes me to be more aware.”

The Henrico Health Department will test students on Monday, May 1. Parents can expect results back no later than May 4th.

