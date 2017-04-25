Northside residents suing over proposed apartment complex in their neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fight is brewing in Richmond as some residents in the city’s northside don’t want a large apartment complex built in their neighborhood.

Residents of Richmond’s Ginter Park and Sherwood Park neighborhoods filed a lawsuit Tuesday in hopes of preventing a 301-unit apartment complex from being built across from the Union Presbyterian Seminary on Brook Road.

Ben Cambell and his neighbor, John Moeser, say the suburban-style apartment project, known as the Canopy at Ginter Park, would double the population of the 350-home neighborhood. That’s why Campbell filed suit against the seminary in Richmond Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Campbell told 8News reporter Jonathan Costen he has zoning records that date back to the 1950s that indicate the seminary would never build a multi-family unit. Now, the neighbors say the seminary is going back on its word.

More than 600 people, including a significant percentage of the homeowners in the Northside neighborhoods surrounding the seminary, have signed an online petition, “Correct the zoning of the Westwood Tract,” protesting the Proposal.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.