Nordstrom offering pre-dirtied jeans for $425

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — Have you ever wished more people thought you worked in the dirt? Maybe, you wish more people perceived you as a pig farmer?

For $425 Nordstrom will help you make people think you do all the dirty work for a living.

The jeans, labeled Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans, are described on Nordstrom’s site as “Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

People have already taken to reviewing the jeans.

“These are perhaps the best jeans I’ve ever owned. Perfectly match my stick on calluses,” writes one reviewer along with a five star rating.

Another review wasn’t as nice with the ratings, giving the jeans only one star. “This is a joke, right? Do you also sell jeans covered in cow manure? Oh, that must be the deluxe model,” the review read.

The dirty denims do feature free shipping along with the $425 price tag.

Oh, and FYI, if you are wanting to preserve the “heavily distressed” jeans, they are machine wash cold, line dry only.

