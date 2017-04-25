New Doritos bag contains ‘Guardians 2’ soundtrack player

PLANO, TX (WCMH) – A limited edition Doritos bag set for release later this week contains an unusual promotion for the upcoming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ film.

The bag contains a built-in rechargeable player that resembles a portable cassette deck. The player is pre-loaded with the soundtrack for the movie.

The bags will be available starting Friday, April 28 at amazon.com/Doritos while supplies last.

The soundtrack, titled ‘Awesome Mix Vol. 2’ was released on April 21 and contains the following songs:

“Mr. Blue Sky” — Electric Light Orchestra

“Fox on the Run” — Sweet

“Lake Shore Drive” —Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

“The Chain” —Fleetwood Mac

“Bring It On Home To Me” —Sam Cooke

“Southern Nights” —Glen Campbell

“My Sweet Lord” —George Harrison

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” — Looking Glass

“Come A Little Bit Closer” — Jay and the Americans

“Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” — Silver

“Surrender” — Cheap Trick

“Father and Son” — Cat Stevens

“Flash Light” — Parliament

“Guardians Inferno” — The Sheepers feat. David Hasselhoff

This isn’t the first time Frito Lay has used a chip bag to do more than hold chips. Leading up to the Super Bowl, the company released a bag that doubles as a Breathalyzer.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ opens in theaters on May 5.