Health department warning parents of possible pertussis case at Henrico elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Health Department is warning parents about a possible case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at Springfield Park Elementary School in Henrico County.

It is unclear at this time how many students have possibly been exposed to the respiratory illness, but the health department says that preventive treatment is not recommended for students at this time. Additionally, individuals without symptoms or with only mild cold-like symptoms do not need to be tested.

Individuals who have had a cough lasting more than two weeks or a severe cough with wheezing or vomiting lasting less than two weeks should see their doctor.

The health department is advising parents to monitor for symptoms until May 20.

Anyone with questions can contact Shirley Bakka, RN, at 804-501-4521.

