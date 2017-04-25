Death investigation underway in Woodbridge after body of man found during apartment fire

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation in underway in Prince William County after crews found the body of a man at the scene of an apartment fire in Woodbridge.

Authorities said that at 11:34 p.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 3500 block of Sherbrooke Circle to assist the Department of Fire and Rescue with an apartment fire.

When fire crews arrived, they located an unconscious man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and identification, police said. The identity of the deceased will be released once confirmed and next of kin notified.

This is a developing story.

