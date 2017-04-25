Bon Air seafood market vandalized

BON AIR, Va. (WRIC) — A local seafood shop owner has a ‘mess’ on his hands as well as repair costs after someone tried to break in by throwing a rock through his window.

People cruising through the Bon Air neighborhood will notice a popular seafood store boarded up, however, it is open.

Joe Skinner is the owner of Bon Air Seafood and he boarded up his store window and door because someone threw a six-pound rock through the glass.

“It was just a mess on that door and the main window completely shattered, a large hole where the person threw a very large brick,” Skinner said.

The store owner said a neighbor saw the would-be burglar throw the brick at the glass.

“He said he saw the person crouched down with the brick trying to get basically the bottom of the door out and tried to kick it,” Skinner said. “That’s when he called 911.”

Why would someone rob a seafood market? Skinner police told him the suspect could have been hooked on heroin.

Skinner said the suspect did break in and steal cash from a neighboring consignment store.

The businessman said repairing the glass will cost him up to two thousand dollars to repair, but he admits it could be much worse.Skinner knows his situation could be much worse, he has photos of when someone accidentally drove through the store in the 1970’s,”A gentleman thought he was pressing the brake and he pressed the gas, so I can’t imagine that!” exclaimed Skinner.

“A gentleman thought he was pressing the brake and he pressed the gas, so I can’t imagine that!” Skinner exclaimed.

