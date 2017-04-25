8News wins regional Edward R. Murrow award for hard news

Related Coverage Duped: Economic development deal in Appomattox turns into elaborate scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is the proud recipient of a 2017 regional Edward R. Murrow award for reporting in the ‘Hard News’ category.

Investigative reporter Parker Slaybaugh and photojournalist Forrest Shelor uncovered an economic development deal in Appomattox County that turned out to be an elaborate scam, costing taxpayers $1.4 million.

The entry now goes to Murrow’s national competition.

