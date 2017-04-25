8News beats Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg for Set of the Year Fan Vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has won NewscastStudio’s Set of the Year Fan Vote 2016!

WRIC took home the top honor after going head-to-head against the craft/rap duo Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

8News’ new set, which took roughly six months to design, debuted on October 4 and included a new graphics package and logo.

Built primarily for anchor standing positions, the new set is equipped with four large multi-panel presentation video walls and also includes what we like to call the “weather kingdom.” Other unique features include backdrops and accent lights that can change color.

“We set out for a clean, bright and uncluttered look that would put the emphasis on content, our anchors, and the technology behind the presentation,” explained Dixon Johnston, Creative Services Director for WRIC.

The set was built in Florida by FX Group, known for award-winning set design and construction, and then shipped to Richmond, Virginia where it was assembled and lit on site.

