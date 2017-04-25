2 charged after Henrico Police find online ad for sexual services in exchange for money

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police have arrested two people that were allegedly involved with an advertisement for sexual services in exchange for money on an online forum.

Henrico Police said they located the ad on Monday and contacted the number in the advertisement.

This led police to the 7200 block of W. Broad Street where they identified Liqun Yu, 38, and 34-year-old Tommy Rinthalukay. Further investigation led to Yu being charged with keeping a bawdy place.

Rinthalukay was charged with frequenting a bawdy place and possession of a schedule I or II drug.

