VIDEO: Police officer, woman help snapping turtle cross the road

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA (WCMH) — We’re not sure why the turtle was trying to cross the road, but we do know it needed some help from a few concerned citizens, a police officer, and a little red wagon.

The Prince William County Police Department, posted a video to their Facebook page, April 21, featuring the large tortoise attempting to cross Linton Hall Road near Alexandria, Virginia.

In the video, the turtle, which appears to be a snapping turtle, is along the side of the busy roadway when a police officer picks it up and places it in a little red wagon.

With the help of the officer, a citizen pulls the turtle across the other side of the roadway in the wagon.

The police department provided no punchline as to why the turtle crossed the road.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.