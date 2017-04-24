Richmond Police investigate after man shot in foot in Fulton Hill area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Fulton Hill neighborhood on Monday morning.

Richmond Police responded to the 1300 block of Williamsburg Road near Malone Street shortly after 7 a.m.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

He was transported to the VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation.

