Richmond Fire investigating house fire in Fulton Hill area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews are investigating a small house fire in the Fulton Hill area.

A Richmond Fire spokesperson told 8News that crews were called to the home located on Mount Erin Drive around 4:40 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a small fire in the attic of the home. The fire was marked under control roughly 15 minutes after crews first arrived.

No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.