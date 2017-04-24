Police: Threat to Colonial Heights HS deemed not credible

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police have deemed the threat made against Colonial Heights High School as not credible.

Colonial Heights Police was advised by a third party of a possible threat to the high school Sunday evening.

Police told Colonial Heights Public School Administration Monday morning that it was not a credible threat in time for all normal school activities to resume.

“The Colonial Heights Police Department and the Colonial Heights School System continue to work together closely with the utmost safety of our students in mind,” Colonial Heights Police said. “We encourage all our residents and students to share any and all information they deem as potentially unsafe.”

Any questions or additional information that may be useful to this investigation should contact Public Information Officer, Sergeant Renee Walters at 804-520-9306.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.