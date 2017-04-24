Police ID driver killed in wreck on Powhite Parkway Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed following a two-vehicle wreck on the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. when a Chevrolet van that was traveling northbound in the right lane ran into the back of a flatbed truck. The van proceeded into the concrete barrier on the right edge of the bridge, trapping the driver. The Richmond Fire Department extricated the driver, who has been identified as 61-year-old Charles L. Foster of Richmond, and transported him to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford truck that was struck suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The RPD Crash Team responded to and evaluated the scene and spoke to witnesses. No charges are expected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.