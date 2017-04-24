Petersburg exploring private loans after no bank will loan them money

Related Coverage Petersburg seeks private financing for emergency vehicles

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The need for new fire trucks and police vehicles in Petersburg has been well documented.

“We have some fire trucks that are 1988s, 89s, and we can’t continue to keep sending these vehicles out,” Mayor Sam Parham said.

Petersburg city officials are now trying to borrow money to buy the new vehicles, but find no bank will take the risk.The city’s bond rating is BB, the lowest that it can go. A city spokesperson says that left them unable to borrow money the conventional way so now they are turning to private investors, at a likely hefty interest rate.

The city’s bond rating is ‘BB,’ the lowest that it can go. A city spokesperson says that left them unable to borrow money the conventional way, so now they are turning to private investors, at a likely hefty interest rate.

“They have solicited banks for various loans and we haven’t gotten any approval for those,” said Clay Hamner, a city spokesperson.

The city needs roughly $2.8 million for the purchase.

“There was a Moody’s report last week that said the city bond rating is a BB, which is as low as it can go, so people are viewing Petersburg as a risky investment,” Hamner explained.

But at what interest rate is the city going to be able to get even from private lenders? That’s still being worked out.

“They definitely will have to pay higher interest rates. In fact, Tom Tyrell has even said that this is close to like getting a payday loan almost, the interest rates are higher than they normally would have been,” said Hamner.

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham says he knows citizens are frustrated by more tax money going to foot high-interest rates, but he says it must be done.

“We can’t measure the cost of a life, whether it’s a citizen or a fireman, or a policeman. I’m willing to pay more in order to keep our public safety up,” said Parham.

Also as we told you last week, City Hall will likely have to be put up as collateral in case the city defaults on the loan.

Hamner also said he is unaware of there being any precedent for putting City Hall up as collateral. He says the city is still working out all the details, but they have identified potential investors but are staying tight-lipped about who they are talking to. Hamner said they plan to take the offers received to city council May 2nd.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.