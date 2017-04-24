Petersburg appoints new fire chief

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg has a new fire chief.

According to an email the city’s current interim fire chief Brian Sturdivant sent to Petersburg Fire employees, Dennis Rubin has been appointed as the new Fire Chief of Petersburg Fire, effective May 15.

“Let’s all look to welcome Chief Rubin to the team as we continue the great work of moving this organization forward,” Sturdivant said. “Thanks for all that you do and stay safe.”

Rubin will replace former chief T.C. Hairston, who announced his resignation in September 2016.

