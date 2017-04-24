Nearly 200 Henrico County students possibly exposed to tuberculosis

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County school official told 8News that more than 100 students at a Henrico County high school may have recently been exposed to tuberculosis (TB) disease.

This comes after the Henrico County Health Department confirmed Monday an active case of TB affiliated with Douglas Freeman High School.

According to a letter sent to the Freeman H.S. community, the health department is working to evaluate any faculty, staff or members of the student body who may have been exposed to the active case of TB.

The letter also states that two informational meetings regarding TB and the risk of TB transmission will be held this week: The first for the general Freeman H.S. community on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. inside the school gymnasium and another on Thursday, April 27 during school lunch hours for students, faculty and staff only.

