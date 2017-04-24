NASA astronaut sets new record for time spent in space

(WFLA) – A NASA astronaut set a new record for time in space early Monday morning.

As of 1:27 a.m., Peggy Whitson has spent 534 days, 2 hours and 49 minutes there.

That’s now the longest cumulative time spent in space by a United State astronaut. Jeff Williams held the previous record of 534 days, 2 hours and 48 minutes.

This is not the first time Whitson has broken a record. In 2008, she became the first woman to command the space station. Earlier this month, she became the first woman to command it twice. Back in March, she claimed the record for most spacewalks by a woman.

Whitson is currently on her third long-duration stay on the International Space Station. It was recently extended into September, so by the time she returns to Earth, she’ll have spent more than 650 days in space.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a special call Monday morning to personally congratulate Whitson on her most recent achievement.

