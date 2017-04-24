Driver killed in wreck on Powhite Parkway Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed following a two-vehicle wreck on the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes. Police say a vehicle ran into the back of a flatbed truck and that the driver of the striking vehicle was briefly trapped. That same driver, and an adult male, was extricated by rescued crews and transported to VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The wreck, which caused major delays during evening rush hour, has since been cleared but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

