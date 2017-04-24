Crash causes multiple lanes on Powhite Parkway Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Motorists should expect major delays on the Powhite Parkway Bridge due to an accident.

According to VDOT, the two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The center, right center, right outside lane and right shoulder are closed at this time.

The Virginia Fire Network reports that multiple rescue crews are responding due to one person being trapped inside one of the vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.