Cleanup efforts continue in Colonial Beach

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Clean-up efforts could take days, even weeks after severe weather blew through the town of Colonial Beach in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

Since Saturday, crews have been working to clear the Monroe Bay Campgrounds at Colonial Beach of debris and open roads up for drivers to pass through safely.

“It’ll be days before we’re completely done,” explained Rusty Curley, President of Curley Packing Company. “It’s a lot of trees, big trees. We’re basically clearing lots and roadways so traffic can get through, but there are sites that we can’t rent. But, there’s a lot of firewood for our camp, let’s just say that.”

Curley and his family also run the campgrounds. He says Friday’s storm took their roof off.

While it may take more work to get everything completely cleared, Curley says there’s much to be thankful for.

“All in all, no one was hurt, so we feel fortunate there,” he said. “And, we have the campgrounds up and running already. We’ve got our electric back, the water’s on, so we’re ready for business again.”

