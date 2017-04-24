Carver Elementary students raise money for ChildSavers trauma bags

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Richmond elementary school students helped make a big donation to a local non-profit, making them today’s Positively Richmond.

Students at Carver Elementary School raised $630 to buy 63 stuffed animal owls to be included in the ChildSavers trauma bags. The bags are given to children when ChildSavers has to intervene in a family crisis.

These pictures were sent to 8News by viewer Danielle Perry who is a counselor at Carver Elementary School.

