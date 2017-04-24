Capitals announce schedule for series with Penguins

NEW YORK (AP) – The NHL postseason is down to eight teams with the St. Louis Blues hosting the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Edmonton Oilers to start the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night.

After the two Western Conference series get going, the Ottawa Senators host the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals host the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Washington versus Pittsburgh is a showdown of the top two teams in the league during the regular season.

The Atlantic Division champion Montreal Canadiens and Central champion Chicago Blackhawks were eliminated in a first round that set a record for the most overtime games with 18.

It was the first time a first round didn’t feature a Game 7 in any series since 2001.

The following is additional information directly from the Washington Capitals:

ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League announced today the 2017 Stanley Cup Conference semifinals schedule and broadcast information for the series between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins Thursday, April 27. NBC Sports Group will have exclusive coverage of the Conference semifinals. Start times and television information for games later in this round will be released as it is determined.

This is the 10th time the Capitals and Penguins have met in the postseason. Washington’s 10 playoff series with Pittsburgh is most in franchise history. The Capitals and Penguins met four times during the regular season with Washington posting a 2-0-2 record.

Washington will host Game 1, Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 5 and 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

All Capitals playoff games are broadcast on 104.7 FM, WFED 1500 and on the 24-hour radio channel, Caps Radio 24/7.

The following is the complete Capitals playoff television schedule in the Washington/Baltimore area for the Eastern Conference semifinals versus the Pittsburgh Penguins:

Date TIME (ET) #1 Washington vs. #2 Pittsburgh Networks

Thursday, April 27 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Saturday, April 29 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, May 1 7:30 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, May 3 7:30 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Saturday, May 6 TBD Pittsburgh at Washington TBD

*Monday, May 8 TBD Washington at Pittsburgh TBD

*Wednesday, May 10 TBD Pittsburgh at Washington TBD